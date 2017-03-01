Bill to create medical review panels passes Kentucky Senate

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , ,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky House has passed a bill to shake up the state’s medical malpractice system by creating panels of medical providers to review cases.

The bill passed on a 51-45 vote Wednesday and returns to the Senate, which will consider changes by the House. If the Senate accepts those changes, the bill would go to Gov. Matt Bevin.

The measure would create panels to review the merits of malpractice lawsuits against doctors, hospitals, nursing homes or their executives.

Panels of three medical providers would review cases before they go to court.

Trial judges could be asked to admit the panel’s opinions as evidence.

Supporters say the panels don’t take away anyone’s right to go to court with malpractice claims. Opponents say the panels would be a barrier delaying access to courts.

The legislation is Senate Bill 4.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Solar Energy
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Bill to regulate solar power put on hold by sponsor
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Bill aimed at helping foster children wins final approval
Read More»
amazon
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
House agrees to tax break aimed at new Amazon hub
Read More»
﻿
More News»