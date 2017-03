LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – High winds are being blamed for another semi overturning on I-75 northbound in Madison Co.

According to troopers, the semi went off the road at mile marker 84, between the Duncannon and Eastern Bypass exits in Richmond.

Kentucky State Police say the semi is off the roadway and that no injuries were reported.

Troopers say initial investigation indicates that high winds were a factor in the wreck.