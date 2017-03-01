7 lines to remember from Trump's joint address

President Donald Trump offered his vision for the country in his first address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday evening.

Touching on many of the keystones of his presidential campaign, such as immigration from Mexico, national security and job growth, Trump delivered a more optimistic message than he has in other public appearances, notably sticking to his prepared remarks for almost the entirety of the speech.

Here are seven memorable moments from Trump’s first joint address:

“Recent threats targeting Jewish community centers and vandalism of Jewish cemeteries as well as last week’s shooting in Kansas City remind us that while we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms.”

After facing widespread criticism from Democrats in recent weeks over his perceived silence on threats against the country’s Jewish community and an alleged hate crime in Kansas in which a man told two bar patrons to “get out of my country” before shooting them and killing one, Trump addressed the incidents at the start of his speech, calling for unity against hate and evil.

“We will soon begin the construction of a great, great wall along our southern border. As we speak tonight, we are removing gang members, drug dealers and criminals that threaten our communities and prey on our very innocent citizens. Bad ones are going out as I speak and as I promised throughout the campaign.”

Trump returned to one of his original campaign promises, telling Congress that construction on the border wall would begin “soon.” What Trump did not mention however, is how the wall will be paid for. He consistently told crowds during the campaign that Mexico would foot the bill for the wall, but the country has denied that they will pay. In recent weeks, Trump said that the U.S. may have to pay at first before seeking reimbursement from Mexico.

“My administration has been working on improved vetting procedures, and we will shortly take new steps to keep our nation safe — and to keep those out who will do us harm.”

The president teased at the issuance of a new executive order limiting travel and immigration into the U.S. After Trump’s earlier order blocking entry from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen was halted by a federal judge earlier in the month, the White House said that a new order has been “finalized.” ABC News has learned that the order is expected to be announced Wednesday.

“Tonight, I am also calling on this Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare with reforms that expand choice, increase access, lower costs, and at the same time, provide better healthcare.”

Another of Trump’s campaign promises, to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act — known informally as Obamacare — made an appearance during the address. On Monday, Trump noted that “nobody knew that health care could be so complicated,” as the Republican-controlled house and senate continue to deliberate ways to make changes to the landmark legislation.

“The way to make health insurance available to everyone is to lower the cost of health insurance, and that is what we will do.”

In a moment that raised a few eyebrows and produced some laughs on social media, Trump seemed to state the obvious: if health care costs were lowered, it would be easier for more people to acquire.

“We are blessed to be joined tonight by Carryn Owens, the widow of a U.S. Navy Special Operator, Senior Chief William ‘Ryan’ Owens. Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero — battling against terrorism and securing our nation.

I just spoke to our great General Mattis, just now, who reconfirmed that, and I quote, ‘Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemy.’ Ryan’s legacy is etched into eternity. Thank you.

Ryan is looking down right now and I think he’s very happy because I think he just broke a record.”

The evening’s most emotional moment came as Trump introduced the wife of Navy SEAL chief petty officer William “Ryan” Owens, who was killed a month ago during a raid in Yemen. While Owens’ father has made news in recent days for telling the Miami Herald that he refused to meet with Trump when his son’s body was flown back to the U.S., his widow Carryn appeared at the Capitol.

After Trump pushed back on calls for an investigation into the raid by invoking Defense Secretary James Mattis’ view of the mission as “highly successful,” the body gave Carryn Owens a standing ovation lasting almost two minutes, which the president said he believed “broke a record.”

“The time for small thinking is over. The time for trivial fights is behind us. We just need the courage to share the dreams that fill our hearts. The bravery to express the hopes that stir our souls. And the confidence to turn those hopes and dreams into action.”

Trump concluded his marks with an optimistic message, calling for an end to “trivial fights.” Many observers noted after the speech that Trump himself seems to revel in those fights and that the White House has instigated many of them.