3 arrested in Lexington McDonald’s robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three people were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a robbery of a Lexington McDonald’s restaurant.

Lexington police say 30-year-old Brandon Coon, 35-year-old Anthony Harris, and 30-year-old Nicole Stewart have all been charged with robbery.

Officer say they were called to the McDonald’s on Harrodsburg Road at about 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday for an armed robbery.

Witnesses reportedly told police that a man, later identified as Harris, entered the restaurant armed with a handgun and demanded cash. After a store employee complied, police say Harris left the restaurant and sped away in a car.

Detectives later identified Coon and Stewart as accomplices.

All three were taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.