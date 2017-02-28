UofL student who made half-court shot can’t collect prize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A University of Louisville athletics spokesman says a student who made a half-court shot in a promotion at a women’s basketball game can’t collect a $38,000 prize because he violated a contest stipulation.

The Louisville Courier-Journal (http://cjky.it/2msA8xb ) reports 20-year-old Jackson Logsdon made a layup, free throw, 3-point shot and a half-court shot during halftime of the game in Louisville on Thursday.

But school athletics spokesman Ira Green said in an email Friday that Logsdon didn’t meet the stipulations of the contest run by a group called Million Dollar Media.

Logsdon told the newspaper the contest prohibited participants from playing high school basketball within the past six years. Logsdon said he played basketball in high school.

Green said the school is working to see that Logsdon “doesn’t go away empty handed.”

