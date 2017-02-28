UofL student who made half-court shot can’t collect prize

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A University of Louisville athletics spokesman says a student who made a half-court shot in a promotion at a women’s basketball game can’t collect a $38,000 prize because he violated a contest stipulation.

The Louisville Courier-Journal (http://cjky.it/2msA8xb ) reports 20-year-old Jackson Logsdon made a layup, free throw, 3-point shot and a half-court shot during halftime of the game in Louisville on Thursday.

But school athletics spokesman Ira Green said in an email Friday that Logsdon didn’t meet the stipulations of the contest run by a group called Million Dollar Media.

Logsdon told the newspaper the contest prohibited participants from playing high school basketball within the past six years. Logsdon said he played basketball in high school.

Green said the school is working to see that Logsdon “doesn’t go away empty handed.”

___

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

University of Louisville U of L Cardinals
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Bill would set guidelines for removing college board members
Read More»
7 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Miss Kentucky USA runner-up pleads not guilty to bed fire
Read More»
University of Louisville U of L Cardinals
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
UofL leader pledges belt-tightening to deal with shortfall
Read More»
﻿
More News»