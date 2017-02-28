UK plans regional medical school in northern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – The University of Kentucky has announced plans for a third regional medical school, with the latest campus to be located in the northern part of the state.

UK said in a statement Monday that it has partnered with Northern Kentucky University and St. Elizabeth Healthcare to develop a campus where students will receive a four-year medical education. The statement said the aim of the school is to increase the number of physicians in Kentucky, which has a shortage.

UK has previously announced plans to develop regional campuses in Bowling Green and Morehead.

UK medical school dean Robert DiPaola says the Lexington campus has a deep applicant pool but is at capacity and can’t expand enrollment without regional partners.

Details are still being worked out, but officials from UK, NKU and St. Elizabeth have signed a memorandum of understanding.

