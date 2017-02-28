Trump makes first address to joint session of Congress

President Donald Trump made his first address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

He reportedly plans to lay out his agenda and call for unity, saying “the time for trivial fights is behind us,” according to a White House official.

A senior administration official says that Trump will open the speech with a call for unity before touting a push to complete the Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines as early accomplishments.

According to the official, Trump will cite an infrastructure bill, space exploration, education and curbing illegal immigration as legislative priorities, and talk about protecting the country from “radical Islamic terrorism” and ISIS.

The speech will end with Trump speaking to the goals of the nations and what it can aspire to, according to the official said.

Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released excerpts of the speech to ABC News:

The time for small thinking is over, the time for trivial fights is behind us, we just need the courage to share the dreams that fill our hearts, the bravery to express the hopes that stir our souls, and the confidence to turn those hopes and dreams to action. From now on, America will be empowered by our aspirations not burdened by our fears.

Tonight, I am also calling on this Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare with reforms that expand choice, increase access, lower costs, and at the same time provide better healthcare. Mandating every American to buy government approved health insurance was never the right solution for America. The way to make health insurance available to everyone is to lower the cost of health insurance and that is what we will do.

My administration wants to work with members in both parties to make child care accessible and affordable, to help ensure new parents have paid family leave, to invest in women’s health, and to promote clean air and clean water and rebuild our military infrastructure. By finally enforcing our immigration laws, we will raise wages, help the unemployed, save billions of dollars,and make our communities safer for everyone. My economic team is developing historic tax reform that will reduce the tax rate on our companies so they can compete and thrive anywhere and with anyone. At the same time, we will provide massive tax relief for the middle class.

On Monday, Trump’s team sent out an email to supporters asking for their “input on the direction of our country” before what they called his State of the Union address.

The email called the speech “his biggest speech to date.”