Traffic stop leads to meth arrest in Whitley Co.

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Whitley County Sheriff says a man is behind bars after a deputy found methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Nannie Hubbard Road.

The Sheriff says the traffic stop happened around 10:00 p.m. on Monday.

The Sheriff says while conducting a stop on 32-year-old Aaron D. Cox, he saw a small plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine, as well as a glass pipe concealed in a sock.

Photo Courtesy: Whitley Co. Sheriff’s Office

Cox was arrested and charged with possession.

He was taken to the Whitley Co. Detention Center.

 

