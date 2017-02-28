Traffic stop leads to meth arrest in Whitley Co.

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Whitley County Sheriff says a man is behind bars after a deputy found methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Nannie Hubbard Road.

The Sheriff says the traffic stop happened around 10:00 p.m. on Monday.

The Sheriff says while conducting a stop on 32-year-old Aaron D. Cox, he saw a small plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine, as well as a glass pipe concealed in a sock.

Cox was arrested and charged with possession.

He was taken to the Whitley Co. Detention Center.