Teacher suspended after being arrested on drug charges

PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Officials say a Knox County teacher has been suspended after being arrested on drug charges.

Knox County Schools Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles did not identify the teacher in a statement, but police have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Joshua Ramsey.

Authorities say a tip led them on Sunday to a Bell County hotel room, where they found Ramsey and two other people along with drug paraphernalia, syringes, a digital scale and what is believed to be methamphetamine.

Ramsey was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, and evidence tampering. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Media outlets report Ramsey teaches math at Knox Central High School in Barbourville.

