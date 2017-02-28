Strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday

THE STATEWIDE TORNADO DRILL scheduled for Tuesday, February 28th has been POSTPONED until Friday, March 3rd at 10:07 AM EST due to the threat of severe weather today. Scattered rain and thunder will continue through the morning commute hours, temperatures are mild. Rain and thunder chances continue through the afternoon, winds will be breezy and temperatures will make it into the upper 60’s. The strongest storms look to push through tonight with the chance of gusty winds and small hail. The severe threat will linger through Wednesday too, with more gusty winds possible. Rain and t-storm chances start to decrease by Wednesday night, cool and more stable air settles in by Thursday.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke