Southeastern Theatre Conference Annual Convention

Doug High sits down with Betsey Horth and Quiana Clark-Roland to talk about the upcoming Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC) annual convention, happening March 1st – 5th at the Lexington Center.

SETC is the strongest and broadest network of theatre practitioners in the United States and provides extensive resources and year-round opportunities for its constituents. Our services, publications, and products contribute significantly to the careers of emerging artists, seasoned professionals and academicians. SETC’s vision is to energize the practical, intellectual and creative profile of theatre in America. SETC holds its annual convention in March each year and attracts nearly 5,000 attendees.

For more information, head to setc.org