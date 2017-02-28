Severe storms possible overnight into Wednesday

Overview: A cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible overnight into Wednesday as a cold front moves across the region. Isolated tornadoes, gusty damaging winds, large hail, localized flooding, and frequent lightning are all possible with any severe thunderstorms that develop. The best timeframe for severe weather looks to be during the early morning hours of Wednesday from 2am – 8am, and then a second round of possible severe thunderstorms from 10am – 3pm Wednesday. Thursday will be drier and chilly, with high temperatures back in the upper 40s. A little wintry mix of rain and snow is possible Thursday night into Friday morning. Drier weather returns Friday and into the weekend, with a slight warming trend.

TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers and severe thunderstorms will be possible overnight, with a low temperature of 64 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A cold front will bring cooler air back to the region, with an overnight low temperature of 33 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures will be around with a high temperature of 48 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies return, and there will be a chance for a little wintry mix, with overnight low temperatures around 29 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for the end of the work week, with a high temperature of 42 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures will be around for Friday night, with a low temperature of 25 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures will be around for the start of the work week, with a high temperature of 53 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures will be around with a low temperature of 39 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy will continue for the end of the weekend, with a high temperature of 60 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers