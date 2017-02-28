Preparing for severe weather Tuesday night

KENTUCKY (WTVQ)-No one wants to see severe storms rolling through while they are sleeping, but here are some tips to better prepare you for storms Tuesday night.

Be sure to catch your local, late night weather forecast before you go to bed. This way you know what is heading your way.

Have your phones and other electronic devices charged so you can get weather updates, especially if a warning is issued for your area.

Of course, you want to make sure weather alerts are enabled on your phone.

Make sure to have a flash light and batteries ready as well.

Most importantly, know where your safe spot is if severe storms hit. Get to the lowest and most interior space of the building you are in and get away from doors and windows.

Mobile homes are not safe during severe wind events, so if you can, find shelter in a permanent structure.

It also helps to have one of these.. A NOAA weather radio. It can be programmed to go off when watches and warnings are issued for your area.

Of course, you will want to tune into ABC 36 for up-to-date information on the severe threat and you can also head to our Facebook and Twitter pages for more information as well.