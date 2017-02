LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Deputies in Laurel County are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says Alexis Ramey of London was last seen off of Waterworks Road around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say she is 5 foot,110 pounds, shoulder length brown colored hair, blue eyes, thin build, fair complexion.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.