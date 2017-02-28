Multiple-vehicle wreck on I-75 N in Laurel Co.

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Fire Department says traffic is backed up south of Exit 49 on I-75 N after a multiple vehicle accident.

Firefighters say rescue personnel rendered first aid to those injured in the crash, before EMS arrived to take them to the hospital.

No word on the number of people sent to the hospital, or their conditions, though firefighters say everyone was out of the impacted vehicles by the time they arrived.

Drivers in the area who are traveling northbound are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene is cleared.

No word yet on how the crash happened.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Versailles Road reopens after serious injury crash near Man O’ War Blvd.
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Outbound Newtown Pike reopens after wreck at Iron Works
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Laurel County teens behind bars
Read More»
﻿
More News»