Multiple-vehicle wreck on I-75 N in Laurel Co.

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Fire Department says traffic is backed up south of Exit 49 on I-75 N after a multiple vehicle accident.

Firefighters say rescue personnel rendered first aid to those injured in the crash, before EMS arrived to take them to the hospital.

No word on the number of people sent to the hospital, or their conditions, though firefighters say everyone was out of the impacted vehicles by the time they arrived.

Drivers in the area who are traveling northbound are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene is cleared.

No word yet on how the crash happened.