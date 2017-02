WILMORE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The National Weather Service says a lightning bolt struck a man in Wilmore on Tuesday at about 10:30 a.m.

It happened on Barefoot Drive.

Wilmore police say an officer stayed at the house until EMS arrived to take the man to the ER.

A neighbor tells ABC 36 that the man was able to walk out of his home.

No word on his current condition.

