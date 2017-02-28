Knoxville man wins rare bourbon in KODA “Life is Cool” raffle

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Knoxville man will receive a rare bottle of Buffalo Trace 1983 O.F.C. bourbon after winning the “Life is Cool” raffle held by Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA.)

Grover Chase Wilson, who lives in Knoxville but has Somerset ties, bought chances for the prize in honor of his wife’s father, Richard Stacy, who is waiting on a lung transplant.

The bottle, donated by Buffalo Trace, will be presented to Wilson at a “Life is Cool” event in Somerset. Valued at $8,000 dollars, there are only 50 in bottles in existence.

“Life is Cool” is a KODA program that educates children about the importance of treating the human body well through diet and exercise.