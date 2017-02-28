Knox County man hit by car last weekend dies

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Knox County man who was hit by a car February 25, died from his injuries two days later, according to Barbourville Police.

Investigators say 34-year old Billy Joe Roark, of Knox County, was either walking or standing on the edge of KY 3439 in Barbourville around 9:44 p.m. when he was hit by a car.

Police say there is limited lighting in the area where Roark was hit and that there isn’t a sidewalk.

Investigators say there weren’t any marks or other indicators that the car left the road.

Police say the driver didn’t show any sign of being impaired, but blood toxicology tests were taken; the results are pending.

Investigators say Roark was known for walking along the streets of Barbourville.

After he was hit by the car, he was rushed to Knox ARH and later airlifted to UK Hospital in Lexington, where he died from head injuries on February 27, 2017, according to police.