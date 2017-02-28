Kentucky House considers changes to drivers’ licenses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentuckians would have the option of purchasing a voluntary travel ID to replace their standard drivers’ licenses under a bill that is advancing in the House of Representatives.

House bill 410 would comply with the federal Real ID Act of 2005. The federal law was passed in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and aimed to strengthen security.

Unless the legislature passes the law, Kentuckians won’t be able to use their drivers’ licenses to board domestic flights or enter federal military bases.

Some Republican lawmakers oppose the bill because of privacy concerns. A similar bill passed the legislature last year but was vetoed by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. Bevin has not commented on this bill, but has said he is committed to finding a solution.

