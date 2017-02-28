“He is eroding our democracy”: Former Kentucky Governor responds to President’s address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ)- Just after President Donald Trump’s first address to Congress, former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear delivered the response from the Democratic Party.

Topics he touched on included the President’s controversial executive orders, his cabinet picks, and health care.

He argued that every Republican idea to replace the Affordable Care Act, “would reduce the number of Americans covered, despite promises to the contrary”.

The former Governor reminded listeners, under his leadership, Kentucky reduced its number of people without health insurance from 20% to 7.5% with Obamacare.

In his speech, President Donald Trump said, “Governor Matt Bevin of Kentucky just said Obamacare is failing in his State ― it is unsustainable and collapsing”.

Former Governor Beshear also spent time on the President’s attacks on the media and judiciary in his speech.

“When the President attacks the loyalty and credibility of our intelligence agencies, the court system, the military, the free press and individual Americans — simply because he doesn’t like what they say — he is eroding our democracy. And that’s reckless,” Beshear said.

After the speech, Beshear’s son, Attorney General Andy Beshear, spoke with his Dad on Facebook about the evening. The Republican Party of Kentucky also responded to the speech on Facebook.