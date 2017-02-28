God’s Pantry Food Bank expands food distribution in Fayette Co.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Pantry Program, operated by God’s Pantry Food Band, will begin offering once a month distributions of all available product to Fayette County residents in need of food, effective immediately.

The distribution is an increase from the previous four times in six months for general pantry food distributions. All operating hours and procedures for the four pantries, including the need for a referral, will remain otherwise unchanged.

Officials at God’s Pantry Food Bank say increased service in the Fayette County is due to low income residents experiencing a great need.

“While we are proud of the work we do across our entire service area, we cannot neglect those in our own back yard,” said Mike Halligan, CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank. “Increasing to once a month distribution will provide more meals in Fayette County to our neighbors with the most acute need.”