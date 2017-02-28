Frankfort pizzeria raises money for fallen officer’s K-9 companion

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Dozens of people chowed down Tuesday at a Frankfort pizzeria to help out man’s best friend.

DaVinci’s hosted a fundraiser for fallen Bardstown officer Jason Ellis’ K-9 companion Figo.

A group called Friends of Figo is trying to raise $10,000 to pay for the dog’s vet bills.

Ellis’ family adopted Figo in 2013 after Ellis was shot and killed while returning home from duty.

DaVinci’s co-owner Scott King says helping out was a natural fit since his partner and son-in-law both have law enforcement experience.

“It’s really amazing people do have empathy for the animal and want to help take care of this dog because it was important to Officer Ellis,” King said.

King says DaVinci’s raised $400 dollars Tuesday, putting Friends of Figo more than halfway towards their goal.