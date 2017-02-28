Family aboard plane that crashed into California home, killing 3

A family was on board the small plane that killed three people after it crashed into a Southern California home Monday, according to authorities.

The Cessna 310 was carrying five people — one adult male, three adult females and one teenage girl — and was headed to San Jose from Riverside when it crashed into a home there, said Riverside Fire Department Captain Tyler Reynolds. It is unclear who out of the five passengers were family members.

The two survivors were adult females who were ejected from the plane, Reynolds said.

The plane hit the right corner of a house, and victims were ejected from the aircraft and landed inside the home, Reynolds said. Firefighters originally thought the ejected victims lived in the home the plane crashed into.

One of the surviving women was found in the bedroom of a home and was pulled to safety. She suffered third-degree burns to 90 percent of her body and is currently in critical condition and recovering at a burn center, Reynolds said.

The second survivor was found in the front lawn of a home and was pulled to safety by residents and firefighters, Reynolds said. She suffered airway burns and is also in critical condition.

Sixty firefighters responded to the scene, with some using thermal imaging cameras to search for the victims.

It is unclear who was piloting the plane. No one on the ground was hurt, but one person did immediately vacate one of the homes after the crash, Reynolds said. Four homes were damaged, and 14 people have been displaced.

The Riverside Municipal Airport is just a mile away from the crash site. The airport has 105,00 flight operations each year.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday that the plane crashed under unknown circumstances. The people on board were coming from a cheer conference at Disneyland, said Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore.

Shannon Flores, a teacher at a nearby school, told ABC’s Los Angeles station KABC that she and her students saw the plane from the building.

“It was just flying very, very low,” she said. “We knew it shouldn’t have been flying that low and that it was definitely going down.”

In Massachusetts, a single passenger plane landed on the roof of an apartment building in Methuen on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

