Fact-checking President Trump's congressional address

During his address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, President Donald Trump made a number of claims about a range of issues, including unemployment and immigration.

Throughout the speech, a team of journalists from ABC News will identify questionable statements and provide context, detail and additional information and statistics.

Continue to check back throughout the evening for updates.

What Trump said: “By finally enforcing our immigration laws, we will raise wages, help the unemployed, save billions of dollars, and make our communities safer for everyone.”

What we know: According to a major report last fall from the National Academies of Sciences, immigrants have “little to no negative effects” on the wages or employment of native-born workers in the United States.

Instead, the biggest impact to wages was among previously arrived immigrants. That is to say, new immigrants can impact the jobs/employment of immigrants who have been in the U.S. longer.

To the extent that negative wage effects were found, native-born teens and specifically high-school dropouts, who saw fewer hours of work, were some of the most affected.

On crime, a number of scientific studies conducted over the past several years contradict the idea that immigrants are responsible for a disproportionate share of crime While the government doesn’t track the number of undocumented (or documented) immigrants that have committed crimes, studies have found that immigrants in the U.S. are less likely to commit violent crime than U.S. citizens.

A 2015 study by the pro-immigrant, nonprofit American Immigration Council, found that “immigrants are less likely to commit serious crimes or be behind bars than the native-born, and high rates of immigration are associated with lower rates of violent crime and property crime.” This holds true for both legal immigrants and the unauthorized, regardless of their country of origin or level of education, according to the study.

A 2016 study published in the Journal of Quantitative Criminology actually suggests that communities that recorded significant increases in immigration had a sharper reduction in crime compared to areas that had less immigration.

What Trump said: “Ninety-four million Americans are out of the labor force.”

What we know: This number, offered by Bureau of Labor Statistics data, is misleading. It includes every person over 16 years old who isn’t working — people who are high school students, people who are in college and people who are retired. These groups account for more than half of the number Trump cites. It also includes people who are disabled or are stay-at-home parents. The Bureau of Labor Statistics puts another number -– “number of unemployed persons” — at 7.6 million people.

What Trump said: “In the last eight years, the past administration has put on more new debt than nearly all other presidents combined. We’ve lost more than one-fourth of our manufacturing jobs since NAFTA was approved, and we’ve lost 60,000 factories since China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001. Our trade deficit in goods with the world last year was nearly $800 billion dollars.”

What we know: The national debt ballooned from $10.6 trillion to $19.9 trillion under President Obama, according to the Treasury Department. The United States has lost roughly one-third of its manufacturing jobs since NAFTA was approved, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The American trade deficit with the world last year was $734 billion, according to the Census.

What Trump said: “I am sending Congress a budget that rebuilds the military, eliminates the defense sequester, and calls for one of the largest increases in national defense spending in American history.”

What we know: President Trump has proposed a 10 percent increase equal to $54 billion that would increase the Defense Department’s budget next year to $603 billion. The proposal has been met positively by Congressional Republicans, but Sen. John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has said the increase is only $18.5 billion above the level President Obama proposed for fiscal year 2018. McCain has proposed a defense budget of $640 billion for 2018 as a first step to restore military readiness.

What Trump said: “Since my election, Ford, Fiat-Chrysler, General Motors, Sprint, Softbank, Lockheed, Intel, Walmart, and many others, have announced that they will invest billions of dollars in the United States and will create tens of thousands of new American jobs.”

What we know: The companies President Trump named have made announcements about new jobs since his election. It’s unclear in some instances if Trump can take credit for these jobs.

Ford, for instance, told ABC News that the company “didn’t have any direct negotiations” with then President-elect Trump around the move to create 700 jobs here and cancel plans to build a new plant in Mexico. But that Trump’s policy reforms –tax and also regulatory – “played a factor in our decision making. So in essence, yes he did play a factor as we made some of the decisions.”

Similarly while both GM and Intel announced the jobs will be added, they credited their long-term plans and general business growth for the investments.

Companies though are quick to point to future optimism on pro-growth policies and tax reform.

What Trump said: “We’ve saved taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars by bringing down the price of the fantastic new F-35 jet fighter, and will be saving billions more dollars on contracts all across our government.”

What we know: Lockheed Martin, a government contractor, has been direct in crediting President Trump’s personal involvement in reducing costs of the F-35 project. They said on February 3 that their agreement with the Defense Department for the next 90 F-35 aircraft represents $728 million in savings from their last contract and creates 1,800 new jobs. “President Trump’s personal involvement in the F-35 program accelerated the negotiations and sharpened our focus on driving down the price,” the statement said.

The Pentagon and Lockheed Martin also announced that for the first time the cost of new F-35 fighter aircraft had been reduced to less than $100 million per plane. But the announcement was in line with already existing Pentagon cost projections for the next lot of aircraft to be purchased. Lockheed Martin has told the Pentagon that by 2019 it expects to have unit costs down to $85 million.

What Trump said: “The murder rate in 2015 experienced its largest single-year increase in nearly half a century. In Chicago, more than 4,000 people were shot last year alone –- and the murder rate so far this year has been even higher.”

What we know: The number of murders in the U.S. did have its largest year-to-year increase in nearly five decades from 2014 to 2015 — but it’s important to note that violent crime in the United States has declined dramatically over the last two decades. Chicago accounts for nearly half of the increase in murders over the last year, according to data from the Major Cities Chiefs Police Association. In 2016, there were 4,331 shooting victims in Chicago. And there were 51 murders in Chicago in January 2017 — one more than the 50 murders in January 2016, according to the Chicago Police Department.