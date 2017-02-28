Emergency road money awarded to Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Tuesday announced that the Madison County Fiscal Court will receive $13,700 in County Road Aid emergency funds.

These funds will be used for slip or slide repairs on Stoney Run Road (CR 1050), making it safer for cars, school buses and other vehicles that rely upon this highway.

The project location is at the intersection with KY 388 at milepoint 0.

“The Bevin administration is committed to the Cabinet’s mission of providing a safe, reliable transportation network for all Kentuckians,” said Transportation Secretary Greg Thomas. “These emergency funds will help local governments repair and restore damaged infrastructure throughout their communities.”

The Madison County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.