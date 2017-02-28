Early bird registration for Bluegrass 10,000 ends Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Organizers say Tuesday is the last chance for runners to register online for the July 4 Bluegrass 10,000 at a discounted early bird rate of $25. Fees for the race will go up to $35 beginning March 1 through last chance registration.

Participants can also register in groups/teams to receive discounted signup rates and compete against other teams. Early bird registration for teams is $150 and the price increases to $200 on March 1. Teams can consist of five to ten members. Team winners will be determined based on averaged times.

Also, for the first time in race history, strollers will be permitted at the Bluegrass 10,000. Participants with strollers will officially be allowed to compete, and will start at a later time than other participants to ensure safety and fairness.

This year’s Bluegrass 10,000 will be held Tuesday, July 4 in downtown Lexington. For more than 40 years, racers have gathered to participate in this annual urban race, which is part of the Fifth Third Bank presents Lexington’s Fourth of July Festival. Race categories include crank wheelchair, wheelchair, runners without strollers, runners with strollers and the Fun Run.

For more on the Bluegrass 10,000, visit lexingtonky.gov.