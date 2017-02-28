DEVELOPING: Injury crash on Versailles Rd. shuts down inbound lanes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Traffic management says a serious injury crash involving a cement truck and a passenger vehicle shut down the inbound lanes of Versailles Road near Blue Grass Airport.

The wreck occurred between Old Clubhouse Lane and Man O’ War Boulevard.

One outbound lane of Versailles has been opened for inbound traffic. Two lanes are still open headed outbound.

No word on the condition of any of the parties involved.

ABC 36 is awaiting additional details and will update this story as they emerge.