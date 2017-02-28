Denied: Student to get books instead of half-court shot cash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A University of Louisville student disqualified after hitting a half-court shot to win a basketball contest will get a consolation package for missing out on the $38,000 prize.

The Courier-Journal (http://cjky.it/2mHpqSE ) reports the university’s athletic department is paying for sophomore Jackson Logsdon’s books and meal plan for the next two years.

Logsdon made a layup, free throw, 3-point shot and a half-court shot during halftime of the women’s home basketball game Thursday.

But the contest prohibited participants from playing high school basketball within the past six years. Logsdon played basketball in high school and said he never claimed he didn’t play previously. He says he knew it would be unlikely he would collect the prize.

School athletics spokesman Ira Green said the university sponsored the contest.

