UPDATED: Council Member Facing Felony Charges to appear in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -An Urban County council member facing felony charges regarding theft and forgery is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Court documents say District 2 council member Sasha Love Higgins, a former General Manager at the Hampton Inn Hotel in Lexington was taking money from her employer.

In the complaint, provided by Fayette District Court, it says Higgins was having payroll checks for a former employee sent to another account where she was withdrawing the money.

Higgins is accused of taking seven such checks totaling nearly $6,000 and getting the money out of an ATM. Investigators say the employee hadn’t worked at the Hampton Inn since July of 2016.

Higgins’ attorney, William L. Davis says he’ll be pleading not guilty on the charges Higgins faces in court Tuesday afternoon.

In a post to a neighborhood Facebook page, Higgins acknowledges the charges and says she’ll be working hard, along with her attorney, to clear her name. Higgins hasn’t responded to requests for a comment otherwise. Her attorney, William L. Davis says he’ll be pleading not guilty on the charges Higgins faces in court on February 28th.

According to court documents, Sasha Love Higgins, a member of the Urban County Council is facing forgery and theft charges.

Higgins was served a summons on Wednesday.

She is charged with identity theft, two counts of felony forgery and theft by deception. The complaint was filed by Pillar Hotel and Resorts in Plano, Texas.

Pillar Hotel and Resorts runs the Hampton Inn by Hilton Keeneland Airport South where, according to her council member profile – Higgins is a general manager.

Her profile also says she has been in the hospitality industry for 13 years.

Higgins serves Council District 2.

According to Susan Straub, Press Secretary for Mayor Jim Gray, the city will not be commenting on Higgins charges.

However, they do say Higgins will not be removed as a council member because she is innocent until proven guilty.

Higgins has not indicated that she will step down.

Lexington Police say Higgins was never arrested only charged.

A court date has been set in the case for February 28th.