Charter schools bill could start moving soon in legislature

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky lawmakers are two-thirds through their legislative session and a charter schools bill remains stuck in committee, but that could change later this week.

House Education Committee Chairman John “Bam” Carney says his bill paving the way for public charter schools to open in Kentucky could be heard by his committee on Thursday.

The Campbellsville Republican says he’s still working on possible changes to the measure.

Carney says he’s optimistic about the bill’s chances in the Republican-controlled legislature, but acknowledges the bill has drawn “fairly strong” pushback.

Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie J. Winkler says her organization opposes charter schools legislation. She says charter schools would drain “already scarce” tax dollars away traditional public schools.

The legislation is House Bill 520.

