Celebrities, other public figures react to Trump's joint address

Public figures from the worlds of entertainment, politics and media took to Twitter Tuesday night to share their thoughts about President Donald Trump‘s first-ever joint address to Congress, which the White House had previously billed as the president’s “biggest speech yet.”

Considering Hollywood types have been largely critical of the president, it’s not surprising that most celebrities who expressed themselves poked fun at Trump’s address.

“My 12 year old just said ‘This sounds like one of our assemblies’ #JointAddress #socalledapeech,” actress Debra Messing tweeted.

Actor George Takei didn’t mince words, tweeting, “Sorry, just had to get up to go throw up.”

Below, more reactions from celebrities, politicos and media types: