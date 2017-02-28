Car crashes into Mardi Gras parade in Alabama, injuring at least a dozen band members

This morning, an SUV veered into a crowd at a Mardi Gras parade on the Gulf Coast of Alabama, just days after a similar incident occurred in New Orleans.

At least 12 people were injured in the accident, and four of them are in critical condition, according to police.

The driver was a 73-year-old man, police said.

Witnesses told ABC affiliate WPMI in Alabama that his foot slipped off the brake pedal and onto the gas, causing the car to plow into the Gulf Shores High School marching band from behind.

The Gulf Shores Police Department held a press conference on the incident. “At 10 a.m. this morning a local Gulf Shores youth band in a Mardi Gras parade was entering Highway 59 when a vehicle behind them lurched forward and injured 11 members of the band,” said Grant Brown, a spokesman for the Gulf Shores Police Department.

“The vehicle behind the band was part of the parade, and it is unknown at this time why the vehicle lurched forward. All 11 children were transported to a local hospital. The children are young teenagers,” he continued.

Unlike the incident in New Orleans, in which the driver was intoxicated, police said that they have no indication the driver had taken drugs or alcohol before the incident and they they do not believe it was an intentional act.

The driver is being interviewed and drug tested voluntarily, police said.

Nine injured students were transported to South Baldwin Medical Center in Foley, Alabama, two were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida, and one was taken was taken to Baptist Hospital, also in Pensacola.

Gulf Shores said it is closing Highway 59 indefinitely until the police clear the scene. The city has asked that any witnesses or people with photos or videos come forward.

The FBI said it is investigating the incident.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.