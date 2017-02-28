At least 3 dead after small plane crashes into California homes

At least three people were killed and two were hospitalized after a small plane crashed into two homes in Riverside, California, according to officials.

The injured victims, both adults in their 30s and 40s, were transported to separate hospitals and are listed in critical condition, Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore said in a press statement.

The National Transportation Safety Board will continue its search and investigation later on Tuesday, More said. The were no residents killed in the accident.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 310 crashed under unknown circumstances about a half-mile northeast of Riverside Municipal Airport. The plane was headed to San Jose from Riverside, according to the FAA.

The people on board the plane were coming from a cheer conference at Disneyland, Moore said.

Shannon Flores, a teacher at a nearby school in Riverside, told KABC-TV she and her students saw the plane from their building.

“It was just flying very, very low,” she said. “We knew it shouldn’t have been flying that low and that it was definitely going down.”

