AMD Awareness Month – Retina Associates of Kentucky

Dr. Rick Isernhagen, with Retina Associates of Kentucky, joins Katie Solove on the set to discuss age-related macular degeneration (AMD,) during AMD Awareness Month.

AMD is one of the leading causes in blindness for people over 50, and Retina Associates of Kentucky are encouraging early detection. With early detection new treatments offer much hope for preservation of vision. Macular Degeneration Institute physicians at Retina Associates of Kentucky are dedicated to being a part of evolving treatments by engaging in meaningful, cutting edge research.

For more information on AMD, head to retinaky.com, or call 1-800-627-2020.

Retina Associates of Kentucky is located at 120 N. Eagle Creek Drive, Ste. 500, in Lexington.