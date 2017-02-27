YMCA Summer Camp Open House to be held Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The YMCA of Central Kentucky will kick off the 2017 summer day camp season with an open house on Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at all YMCA of Central Kentucky locations.

Community members are invited to meet camp counselors and staff for a free morning of camp fun. Children will sample activities, meet the counselors and enjoy a special camp treat. Parents can preview all camp offerings and staff will be on-hand to answer questions.

Children registered on Saturday will have the $35 camp registration fee waived. Families that join the Y on Saturday will have the $50 joining fee waived, and can take advantage of member pricing for summer camps.

“YMCA summer camp supports the social-emotional growth, cognitive development and physical well-being of kids,” says Vice President of Youth Development Jessica Berry. “In our day camps, kids are in a welcoming environment where they can belong, they’re building relationships, developing character and discovering their potential. We really encourage parents to give their kids the gift of camp to keep their kids active and engaged throughout the summer.”

For more information about YMCA of Central Kentucky summer day camps, visit www.ymcacky.org/camp or visit your nearest Y.