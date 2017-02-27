UPDATE: Not guilty plea from woman accused in multi-county police chase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Susan Wilson, charged with multiple county of wanton endangerment after leading Kentucky State Police on a multi-county chase, pleaded not guilty in a Fayette County courtroom on Monday.

Troopers say they pulled over 54-year-old Wilson in the Dry Ridge area Saturday night, but after she gave them her information, they say she took off, initiating a chase that ran through Scott County and into Fayette County.

She was finally stopped on southbound I-64 near exit 113 and arrested.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 2 at 8:30 a.m.

Wilson is being held on a $15,000 bond.

___

2/25/17 10:18 p.m.

Woman leads troopers on multi-county car chase

State Police say a woman took troopers through a multi-county car chase Saturday night.

According to KSP, a trooper pulled 54-year-old Susan Wilson over in the Dry Ridge area after he got reports of reckless driving.

The woman gave the trooper her information and then drove off, leading officers on a chase through Scott County and into Fayette, sometimes at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Troopers say the Scott County Sheriff’s Department used spike strips and the driver’s tires finally gave out on I-64 South bound near exit 113 where police took her into custody.