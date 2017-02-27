Wild Thyme – Artichoke & Leek Soup

Artichoke & Leek Soup

Ingredients

2 TBSP Extra Virgin Olive Oil or Coconut Oil

2 leeks- tops removed, washed well and chopped

2-3 garlic cloves, minced

3 small to medium Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and chopped

2 cans (8 ounce) artichoke hearts, drained

1 quart of chicken stock

Salt and pepper to taste

1 lemon juiced or 1 Tablespoon organic bottled lemon juice

Pinch of Cayenne

Chives for garnish

Directions

Heat the oil in a stock pot or large sauce pan over medium high heat. Add the leeks and garlic and stir. Add the potatoes and cook for five minutes, stirring often to not scorch the vegetables. Add the artichokes, stock, salt and pepper and cook until vegetables are tender, about 15-20 minutes.

Using a handheld immersion blender, puree the soup. Add the lemon juice, cayenne and re season to taste with salt and pepper. If you prefer a creamy soup add in a can of coconut cream but it is not necessary because the potatoes will have thickened the soup and the artichokes will have provided a velvety texture.

Ladle the soup into serving bowls. Garnish with chopped chives and a pinch of cayenne or paprika.

For more info visit their Facebook, or their website.

Wild Thyme is located at 1060 Chinoe Rd, Suite 108 in Lexington.