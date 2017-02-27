UPDATE: Accused bank robbers identified, arrest warrants issued

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police identified two accused bank robbers and issued arrest warrants for them Monday night.

Investigators say 27-year old Jesse Williams and 25-year old Ashley J. Jones, both of Lexington, walked into a Chase bank branch in the Eastland Shopping Center on Winchester Road around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say the bank tellers told them Williams had a gun, the couple demanded money, got it and left. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information that could lead police to Williams and Jones is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

traffic roads highway
6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Traffic Update: Outer loop of New Circle Road at Harrodsburg Reopens
Read More»
Armed, Robbery
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Armed robbery at cell phone store in Lexington
Read More»
Motorcycle, Crash, Accident
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Details released in deadly motorcycle crash in Lexington
Read More»
﻿
More News»