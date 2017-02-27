UPDATE: Accused bank robbers identified, arrest warrants issued

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police identified two accused bank robbers and issued arrest warrants for them Monday night.

Investigators say 27-year old Jesse Williams and 25-year old Ashley J. Jones, both of Lexington, walked into a Chase bank branch in the Eastland Shopping Center on Winchester Road around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say the bank tellers told them Williams had a gun, the couple demanded money, got it and left. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information that could lead police to Williams and Jones is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.