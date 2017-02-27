Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday

Overview: Unsettled weather and milder temperatures return, with rain and thunderstorms developing for Tuesday and Wednesday. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday into Wednesday as a cold front moves across the region. Cooler and drier weather returns for the end of the week and into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for tonight, with a chance for a few rain showers overnight, and a low temperature of 49 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and thunderstorm chances continue, with a high temperature of 68 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers and mild temperatures will be around, with a low temperature of 64 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers and strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 67 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A cold front will bring cooler air back to the region, with an overnight low temperature of 34 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures will be around with a high temperature of 52 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies return, and there will be a chance for a little wintry mix, with overnight low temperatures around 30 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for the end of the work week, with a high temperature of 43 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures will be around for Friday night, with a low temperature of 25 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures will be around for the start of the work week, with a high temperature of 54 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures will be around with a low temperature of 40 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy will continue for the end of the weekend, with a high temperature of 59 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers