Few showers and mild for your Monday

Light rain showers and cool for your Monday morning commute, temps are in the 40’s. Skies will be overcast this afternoon with temperatures making it into the middle 50’s, expect some light rain showers off and on throughout the day. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the middle 40’s. Cloudy skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with chances of strong to severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are the biggest threat. Cooler temps and clearing skies settle in for the end of your work and school week.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke