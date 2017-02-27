KENTUCKY. (WTVQ)- March is a pretty common time to see the severe weather threat ramping up and that’s why March 1st through March 7th has been designated as “Severe Weather Awareness Week” in Kentucky by Governor Matt Bevin.

During severe weather awareness week, various agencies around the Commonwealth aim to prepare residents for a severe threat by making them aware of what information to watch for, where to get it, and what to do with it.

The first step is knowing what’s going on outside, so make sure to check the forecast regularly.

You can always turn to ABC 36 to get up-to-date information on the forecast and even find updates on our Facebook page.

Most importantly, make a plan. You need to know where to go during a severe weather event.

The best location is the basement, but if you don’t have one get to the most interior space, on the ground floor, that is away from doors and windows.

And lastly, practice that plan. Families, schools, and businesses should all have a plan in place and know how to execute it.

March is also the anniversary of the deadly EF3 tornado that devastated West Liberty on March 2, 2012. Four lives were lost that day.

*A statewide tornado drill, which is just a test of the warning system, was set for Tuesday morning, but due to the potential for severe weather, it has been postponed until Friday morning at 10:07.