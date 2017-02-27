UPDATE: Trial over Ohio firefighter’s arson death set for November

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) – A November trial has been scheduled for two men charged with murder and arson in a house fire that resulted in an Ohio firefighter’s death.

Prosecutors allege homeowner Lester Parker solicited his nephew, William “Billy” Tucker, to set the fire that killed a Hamilton firefighter in 2015. Patrick Wolterman died after he fell through a floor of the burning home.

The 66-year-old Parker and 46-year-old Tucker have pleaded not guilty.

Tucker’s attorney said Monday she plans to request that the case be split and that the two men be tried separately. Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens set an April 24 hearing on pretrial motions. He scheduled trial for Nov. 6.

Tucker was brought to Ohio from Richmond, Kentucky, to face the charges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

___

2/13/17 1:07 p.m.

Hearing rescheduled for Richmond man accused in Ohio arson death

A pretrial hearing has been postponed until Feb. 27 in the case of two men charged with murder and arson in a house fire that resulted in an Ohio firefighter’s death.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens reset from Monday a hearing for setting a trial date or a plea in the case.

Sixty-six-year-old homeowner Lester Parker and his 46-year-old nephew William “Billy” Tucker have pleaded not guilty to the charges. They are both being held on a $500,000 bond. Tucker was brought to Ohio from Richmond, Kentucky, to face the charges.

Prosecutors allege Parker solicited Tucker to set the fire that killed Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman in 2015. Wolterman died after he fell through a floor of the burning home in Hamilton.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

___

1/6/17 7:45 p.m.

Richmond man arrested in firefighter’s death in Ohio

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/WCPO) – A Richmond man was arrested Friday and charged in connection to the death of a firefighter in Ohio in 2015.

49-year old William Tucker is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated arson, according to a report by WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

Hamilton, Ohio firefighter Patrick Wolterman died December 28, 2015, while trying to rescue two people believed to be trapped in a burning home. As it turned out, no one was in the home and Wolterman fell through the first floor, ultimately dying of smoke inhalation. The firefighter’s death was classified by the Butler County coroner as a homicide.

The homeowner, 66-year old Lester Parker, is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated arson, according to WCPO-TV. He claimed he was out of town with his wife at the time of the fire, according to the broadcast reports.

William Tucker is the nephew of Lester Parker, according to broadcast reports in Cincinnati.

William Tucker will face an extradition hearing in Richmond before being transferred to Butler County, Ohio, according to WCPO-TV.