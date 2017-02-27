Meteorologist Eric Burke sits down with Jessica Hiler, President of the Fayette County Education Association, along with the Cat in the Hat, who talk about the upcoming Read Across America event celebrating Dr. Suess’ 113th birthday at Fayette Mall on Saturday, March 4th.

The eighth annual event celebrated the love of reading, featuring celebrity readers; photo opportunities with the Cat in the Hat, Thing 1, and Thing 2; and goodie bags for children which include a Cat in the Hat hat, a book, activity sheets for students, reading lists, and tips for parents.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Fayette Mall in front of Dillard’s.