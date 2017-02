LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department is on the scene of a single-vehicle injury crash on Newtown Pike that has shut down the outbound lanes.

The wreck happened near the intersection of Newtown Pike and Iron Works Pike.

According to Lexington Traffic Management, a utility pole was damaged and wires are down.

No word on the condition of the person in the car.

ABC 36 is following developments, and will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.