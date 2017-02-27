Oscars 2017: Complete winners' list

The 89th Academy Awards were certainly one for the books. After it was all said and done, front-runner “La La Land” won 6 out of its 14 total nominations going in, including best actress and best director.
But the big and strange moment of the night went to “Moonlight,” which won best picture, after “La La Land” was mistakenly announced.
“This is not a joke,” a producer from “La La Land” said while standing on stage, correcting the big error.
In addition to best picture, Mahershala Ali took home his first Oscar for best actor in a supporting role, and Barry Jenkins and his writing partner Tarell Alvin McCraney won for best adapted screenplay. Later in the night, “Fences'” Viola Davis also took home her first Oscar, which resulted in a standing ovation.
“You know there’s one place, where all the people with the greatest potential are gathered … and that’s the graveyard,” she said. Davis explained that comment by saying when people asked what kinds of stories she wants to tell, she says, “exhumes those bodies” and tell their stories.
“I became an artists and thank God I did because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life,” she exclaimed, while breaking down, while also thanking her parents, her sisters, and her husband and child.
Casey Affleck and Emma Stone chose to pay homage to those they beat out in their categories for best actor and actress, alike. Stone said, “it’s such an honor to stand beside you!” She added, “Ryan Gosling, thank you for making me laugh and being the greatest partner.”
