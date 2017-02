It was the biggest moment of the night.

When Oscar presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty mistakenly announced “La La Land” as the best picture winner instead of “Moonlight” after an apparent envelope mix-up, the shockwaves were felt through the room and beyond.

Many took to social media to express their sentiments.

Here’s who we spotted reacting to the biggest moment at the 89th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday night: