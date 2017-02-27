New Menu Items at Chick-Fil-A

Breakfast at Chick-Fil-A includes a new specialty sandwich! Allison Gillaspie and Chris Wilson, along with the Chick-Fil-A Cow, drop by the studio to give Doug High the scoop.

Along with the new Egg White Grill Muffin, which packs 25 grams of protein at only 300 calories, hungry breakfast-goers can also enjoy chicken biscuits and Chick-n-Minis (nuggets on yeast rolls with a delicious honey butter glaze,) along with Sausage, Egg and Cheese or Bacon, Egg and Cheese sandwiches, served on a biscuit, multi-grain bagel or the new English muffin.

For those looking for even healthier options, kick off your morning with a Greek yogurt parfait!