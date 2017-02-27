Mysterious rash outbreak prompts students to be moved

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) – Students at a northeastern Kentucky middle school are being moved to another building because of a mysterious rash that has afflicted several students.

News outlets report the school district recently decided that Boyd County Middle School would be moved to the old Boyd County High School this week until the middle school’s ongoing renovations are completed later this year.

Officials initially thought construction was to blame for the rashes, but water and air testing has not revealed a cause.

Officials say about six children had the rash in the fall. Another 20 children complained of rashes last week.

Despite there being no clear link between the construction and the rashes, Superintendent Brock Walter says officials are “erring on the side of safety.”

No staffers or workers have reported rashes.

