'Moonlight' wins best picture after 'La La Land' mistakenly announced

“Moonlight” just won best picture at the 2017 Oscars after “La La Land” was mistakenly announced as the winner.

The presenters read “La La Land” right after Emma Stone won best actress for her role in the modern-day musical.

“I wasn’t trying to be funny,” presenter Warren Beatty later added after the real winner was revealed.

After the cast took the stage, a producer for “La La Land” corrected things and said, “[Actually] ‘Moonlight’ is the winner … this is not a joke.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel joked and said, “I blame Steve Harvey,” alluding to his gaff announcing the wrong Miss Universe winner years back.

“Moonlight” director and writer Barry Jenkins, the cast and crew then dashed on stage to accept the win.

“I have to say and it is true, it’s not fake,” Jenkins said. “I’ve been on the road with these guys for so long.”

But in his excitement, he made sure to give the movie that was wrongfully announced its due.

“I love ‘La La Land,'” he said. “Thank you to the academy, it is so humbling to be standing up there. … There was a time that I thought this movie was impossible because I couldn’t bring it to fruition. … Everybody behind me on this stage said, ‘No, that’s not acceptable so I just wanna thank everyone behind me.'”