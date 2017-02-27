Mom to Mom – Rhea Lana’s of Lexington

Sarah Pannell heads over to Rhea Lana’s of Lexington to talk with Rachel Grote about their huge consignment event coming up March 5th through the 9th!

Rhea Lana’s is a boutique like semi-annual community consignment event – one week in the spring and one week in the fall – that boasts hundreds of families selling high quality children’s clothes, shoes ,furniture, toys, books, DVD’s, baby items, like-new maternity clothes and much more!

Shoppers can expect to find great deals on brands like Matilda Jane, Tea, Mini Boden, Hannah Andersson, Janie and Jack, Sperry, Crew Cuts, Gymboree, Ralph Lauren, Gap, Under Armour, Lily Pulitzer, Mud Pie, Persnickety, Livie and Luca and more!

For more information, head to http:// lexington.rhealana.com/